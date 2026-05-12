BASEBALL: Saline in the Catbird Seat After Taking 2 From Dexter

Saline's varsity baseball team is in the catbird seat in the SEC Red race after defeating Dexter twice at Saline High School Monday, 2-1 and 9-2.

Saline baseball vs Dexter 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

Game one was a pitcher's duel between Saline's Ryder Concannon and Dexter's Mason McAllister.

Dexter scored first in the top of the fifth. Concannon struck out the first batter and then walked a man. Cappelli took second on a wild pitch and went to third on a sacrifice bunt. He scored on an infield error.

Saline baseball vs Dexter 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

Concannon went 5 innings, gave up no earned runs on no hits and four walks. He struck out nine.

Saline tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. John Townsend singled to center. With one out, he took second on Colton Tousa's groundout. Julien Polando singled to center. Townsend scored on an error.

In the seventh, with two out, Novara doubled to right with two out. Brady Arbaugh reached on an error, putting runners on the corners. Bradley Sweetland induced a flyout to centerfielder Townsend to get out of the jam.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Mikey Muir walked on four pitches. Up to the plate came Luke LaFleur.

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Saline won with LaFleur's dramatic walk-off single.

Saline won the second game 9-2, but it was lose until the bottom of the fifth when Saline scored six runs.

Cole Raetzel pitched a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out two. Saline had 14 hits against Dexter.

Dexter scored one in the top of the first. Saline responded with three runs. Klein led off with a home run to left field. Polidano singled and took second on a pickoff attempt. Mason Piazza hit the ball to second and reached on an error, which also scored Polidano. Devin Lilley doubled to left, scoring Piazza. Saline led 3-1.

Dexter's McConnel tripled to lead off the second and scored on a ground out.

In the fifth, the Hornets blew it open. Piazza singled to center. Lilley singled to center. Raetzel walked to load the bases. Ryan James flew out to left, scoring pinch runner Brady Clark. Catcher Lucas Fidh doubled in two runs and it was 6-2. Townsend singled and stole second.

Nolan Klein's hard ground ball past third scored Carson Cherry.

Tousa's sacrifice fly to center scored Townsend.

Polidano's single scored Klein to make it 9-2.

Saline baseball vs Dexter 5/11/26 - thesalinepost

Game three of the series is Wednesday at Dexter.

Saline leads the SEC Red with a 12-1 record. Dexter is now 11-3.

Saline completes game three of its series with Pioneer Friday afternoon. Saline led 1-0 in the second inning.

Next week, Saline wraps up the SEC Red season with three games against Bedford (5-7), while Dexter faces Monroe (5-7).

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