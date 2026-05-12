Faith was a Cornerston of Jean Savage, Wife, Mother of 2; She Expressed Love Through Baking, Handmade Creations

Jean Carol Brush Savage, 84, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Trinity Health Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Jean was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Lilias Esther Wilson Brush and Theodore John Brush. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Neil Saxton Savage, and her daughter, Kathryn Fischbach. She is survived by her son, Patrick (April) Savage; her son-in-law, Dirk Fischbach; her brother-in-law, John (Midge) Savage; her nephew, Jay (Tara) Savage; and her cherished grandchildren, Evan (Rachael) Fischbach, Colwyn Fischbach, Jackson Savage, and Scarlett Savage.

Jean spent her early childhood in Ashtabula, Ohio, where her father, Ted Brush, worked as a shipbuilder, before the family later settled in Dearborn, Michigan, where she graduated from Dearborn High School. An only child, Jean traveled extensively with her parents in her younger years, experiences that helped foster her lifelong love of history, learning, and reading. In later years, her faith inspired her to travel on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land with members of her church community, a journey that held deep meaning for her. One of her final trips was to New York City with her son, Patrick, where she was profoundly moved by visiting the 9/11 Memorial.

Jean earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan in 1963. She spent much of her professional career in retail sales, where her warmth, kindness, and genuine care for others left lasting impressions on customers and colleagues alike. She worked for many years at the Calico Cat Book & Shop in Saline, Michigan, and previously at Heslop’s China and Gifts in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Faith was the cornerstone of Jean’s life. She was a devoted and founding member of Holy Faith Church in Saline, Michigan, where she faithfully volunteered in many capacities over the years, including dedicated service on the altar guild. Her church family was deeply important to her, and she lived her faith daily through compassion, generosity, humility, and unwavering support for others.

Jean was extraordinarily talented in the arts of handcrafting and needlework. She created beautiful quill art ornaments, quilts, knitted and sewn pieces, cross-stitch works, and treasured Creative Memories scrapbooks that preserved countless family memories. Her creativity, patience, and attention to detail were evident in everything she made, and many of her handmade creations will remain cherished keepsakes for family and friends.

Jean also expressed her love through cooking and baking. She prepared countless wonderful family dinners, desserts, and holiday treats that became treasured traditions for those she loved. Family favorites included her sticky buns, Easter bread, and molasses cookies — recipes and memories that will forever remind her family of her warmth, generosity, and care.

Jean carried the profound loss of her daughter, Kathryn, in 2018 deeply in her heart. Though the loss forever changed both Jean and Neil, her love for her family, steadfast faith, and caring spirit remained constants in the lives of those around her.

In her later years, Jean and her husband, Neil, made their home at Brecon Village in Saline, Michigan, where they enjoyed more than three years together surrounded by a warm and welcoming community. Jean formed many meaningful friendships there and loved socializing with friends, participating in community activities, and sharing laughter and conversation with those around her. Jean and her family were deeply grateful for the compassion, kindness, and devoted care provided by the Brecon Village staff, whose support brought comfort, dignity, and friendship during her final years.

Above all else, Jean loved her family deeply and selflessly. She found tremendous joy in supporting and encouraging those she loved and was especially devoted to the lives of her four grandchildren. Whether through celebrations, everyday moments, handwritten notes, or quiet acts of kindness, Jean made each member of her family feel deeply loved and valued. She was known for her cheerful spirit, positivity, encouragement, and remarkable ability to uplift everyone around her. Her gentle strength, enduring faith, and loving presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Faith Church, 6299 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Saline, Michigan 48176, on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Andrea Martin will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Holy Faith Church in Saline, Michigan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. To leave a memory you have of Jean, to sign her guestbook, or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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