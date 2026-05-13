SOCCER: Saline Blanks Dexter, Can Win SEC Thursday at Huron

DEXTER - On a chilly, windy evening, Saline defeated Dexter 3-0 in varsity soccer action Tuesday.

Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost

MaKena Means, Sadie Walsh and Bella Barnes scored for the Hornets and Evie James posted the shutout in goal for the Hornets.

Saline is 8-1-1 with Thursday's game remaining at Huron at 6 p.m. With a victory, Saline would clinch at least a share of the SEC Red title.

Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost

Pioneer is 6-1-1 with games remaining against Skyline, Bedford and Dexter.

Saline begins its postseason play in MHSAA District 9. Saline will play the winner of the Skyline-Huron game in the semifinal at 5:30 p.m., May 26.

Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost

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