SOCCER: Saline Blanks Dexter, Can Win SEC Thursday at Huron
DEXTER - On a chilly, windy evening, Saline defeated Dexter 3-0 in varsity soccer action Tuesday.
Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost
MaKena Means, Sadie Walsh and Bella Barnes scored for the Hornets and Evie James posted the shutout in goal for the Hornets.
Saline is 8-1-1 with Thursday's game remaining at Huron at 6 p.m. With a victory, Saline would clinch at least a share of the SEC Red title.
Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost
Pioneer is 6-1-1 with games remaining against Skyline, Bedford and Dexter.
Saline begins its postseason play in MHSAA District 9. Saline will play the winner of the Skyline-Huron game in the semifinal at 5:30 p.m., May 26.
Saline Soccer 3 Dexter 0 Gallery 5/12/26 - thesalinepost
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