5-14-2026 12:38am
LACROSSE: Saline Defeats Huron to Take SEC Title
Saline clinched its undefeated league schedule, Wednesday, with a 15-1 victory over Huron (1-4). Saline finished with a 6-0 record.
Saline won its third straight SEC Red championship.
Saline (13-8-0) hosts Region 6 next week. Thursday, the Hornets will play either Grosse Ile (1-14-1) or Bedford (12-6-0_ Farmington Hills Mercy and Dexter are on the other side of the bracket.
Saline vs potential Regional foes.
- Saline 6 Dexter 3, April 24
- Saline 16 Grosse Ile 0, May 9
- Saline 12, FH Mercy 5, May 1
- Saline 17, Bedford 8, May 6
The Hornets are coached by Zachary Maghes.
More News from Saline
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- Delaney, Marshall and LaRusso Win MSGCU Scholarships Three Saline High School students were among 65 recipients of scholarships announced by the Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union.