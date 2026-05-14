LACROSSE: Saline Defeats Huron to Take SEC Title

Saline clinched its undefeated league schedule, Wednesday, with a 15-1 victory over Huron (1-4). Saline finished with a 6-0 record.

Saline won its third straight SEC Red championship.

Saline (13-8-0) hosts Region 6 next week. Thursday, the Hornets will play either Grosse Ile (1-14-1) or Bedford (12-6-0_ Farmington Hills Mercy and Dexter are on the other side of the bracket.

Saline vs potential Regional foes.

Saline 6 Dexter 3, April 24

Saline 16 Grosse Ile 0, May 9

Saline 12, FH Mercy 5, May 1

Saline 17, Bedford 8, May 6

The Hornets are coached by Zachary Maghes.

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