PRESS RELEASE: Saline Schools Buy Pittsfield Building for Early Childhood, Other Programs

PRESS RELEASE FROM SALINE AREA SCHOOLS. Photo by The Saline Post

Saline Area Schools (SAS) is pleased to announce the continued expansion of early childhood programs with the pending purchase of a building dedicated to Saline’s youngest learners. On Tuesday, May 12, the SAS Board of Education entered into closed session to discuss the purchase or lease of property. At the conclusion of the closed session, the board voted unanimously to authorize Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski or her designee to execute a purchase agreement with Tecumseh Products for the purchase of a facility at 5683 Hines Drive in Ann Arbor. The purchase is contingent upon the district’s rigorous due diligence process, beginning after the execution of the purchase agreement.

SAS Board President Tim Austin said, “The pending purchase of the Hines Drive property provides a tremendous opportunity for our students and community as a whole. As a district, we are at our best when we are able to take a proactive approach to providing innovative solutions for our community.”

“Access to high-quality early childhood education is critical, and this expansion will help us reach more children and families during their foundational years, said Dr. Rachel Kowalski, Superintendent of Saline Area Schools. “Our district team has spent substantial time over the past several years collaborating with staff, seeking feedback from families, and evaluating our current footprint in an effort to extend opportunities for our earliest learners. This action represents an exciting step forward both for our organization and the families we serve.”

High-quality early childhood education equips students with the necessary skills to prepare them for Kindergarten. Research shows that participation in quality early childhood education programs improves children’s emotional, social, and intellectual skills. Michigan’s PreK for All program is one of the top-ranked programs in the nation, and thanks to a historic bipartisan investment in the state budget, children who turn 4 by Dec. 1 qualify to attend at no cost, regardless of family income, saving families an estimated $10,000 per year.

The demand for high-quality free preschool programs remains high. While regional birth rates have declined over time, new housing growth in Saline has accelerated significantly, with single-family home construction in the Saline area doubling in the last five years compared to the previous decade. At the same time, preschool is one of the few areas where public school participation lags behind private options, both locally and compared to surrounding districts. Applications for free PreKforAll slots have already exceeded availability, with 72 applications for 64 free PreKforAll slots, demonstrating unprecedented demand for programs. Applications remain open for PreKforAll slots in Saline and neighboring communities, more information is available on the Saline Area Schools website at www.tinyurl.com/Salinepreschool.

A district-operated early childhood center would enable Saline Area Schools to build a more consistent, proactive system of support for young learners with shared practices and expectations around developmental screening, behavioral support, early literacy, communication development, social-emotional learning, and inclusive instruction strategies. Julie Voelker, Executive Director of Special Education, said, “A district-centered approach would help ensure that children receive strong instruction and interventions before moving toward special education evaluation. Investing in an early childhood center is a prevention, equity, and readiness strategy. It would help more children receive the right support at the right time, in a setting designed to meet their needs from the very beginning.”

Saline Area Schools has been working to expand access to early childhood education for several years. At the start of the 2025-26 school year, SAS expanded access to free preschool programming by adding one additional classroom providing instruction Monday-Thursday. Continuing that momentum, SAS plans to offer additional free early childhood options at the start of the 2026-27 school year, including a new half-day option and offering two classrooms dedicated to Monday-Friday full-day classroom. The expanded preschool programs have outgrown the space available at their current location at Liberty School, home of Saline’s preschool programs since 2017. Liberty School is Saline’s oldest operating school building, opened in 1959.

The 50,266-square-foot building will allow SAS to continue to increase preschool enrollment capacity, enhance learning environments, and provide space for current and future district initiatives, including a continued emphasis on STEAM programs. Most recently used for office space, research, and development, the facility offers high ceilings, an open floor plan, and non-weight-bearing walls. Executive Director of Operations, Rex Clary, said, “The excellent condition of the building will allow us to approach renovations using a phased approach, allowing parts of the building to be used for instruction with minimal investment while continuing to envision a new future home for early childhood programs designed with our youngest learners in mind.” The expansive facility offers additional opportunities for cost savings. For example, Saline Area Schools plans to relocate the Saline/South and West Washtenaw Consortium Building Trades program, currently housed at an off-site facility, to a portion of the new facility as early as fall 2027, ending an annual lease agreement of over $70,000.

Funding for the purchase is made possible through bond funds approved by voters in 2022. SAS is working collaboratively with the Michigan Treasury Department and legal counsel to make amendments to the 2022 bond application that reflect the current needs of the district. The district has realized cost savings and rebates through current bond projects. Miranda Owsley, Assistant Superintendent of Finance, stated, “Through careful planning, collaboration, and cost management, the district has avoided significant escalation costs in bond projects since 2022, resulting in substantial savings for the community. Additionally, we have been able to capture a $1.4M rebate through solar-integrated roof projects through the IRS, with more rebates expected. This strategic investment reflects an ongoing commitment to meeting the growing needs of children and families in the community.” School bond dollars are voter-approved, long-term loans primarily used for capital projects, including the construction of new buildings, major renovations, the purchase of land, and the purchase of equipment. Bond funds can not be used for general operating expenses or salaries.

NOTE: According to CPIX.net, the site was being listed for $8,042,560.

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