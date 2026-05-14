Saline MI
5-14-2026 11:57am

Road Commission Work Wil Result in Daytime Closures on Dell Road

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will perform limestone resurfacing on Dell Rd between US-12 (Michigan Avenue) and the township Line in Saline Township.

The limestone resurfacing is expected to take approximately three days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

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