Delaney, Marshall and LaRusso Win MSGCU Scholarships

Three Saline High School students were among 65 recipients of scholarships announced by the Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union.

The MSGCU is awarding more than $150,000 in scholarships to 65 Michigan residents. MSGCU reviewed hundreds of applications for its 2026 scholarship program and is proud to award 39 students and four educators with $2,500 scholarships. The credit union is also providing 22 scholarships of $2,000 each to future first responders.

Chloe Delaney is one of 15 recipients of the Rudolph Heino People Helping People Scholarship.

Brennan LaRusso and Madylin Marshall are among 18 recipients of the MSGCU High School Excellence Scholarship.

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