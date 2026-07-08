Diane Daniels Built Successful Career in HR and Labor Relations at Ford, Operated Callanetics Studio

Diane Daniels died peacefully surrounded by loved ones, after extended health challenges, at the age of 75. She was born October 11, 1950 to Betty and Joseph Daniels in Detroit, Michigan. She grew up in Redford Township Michigan. She graduated from Redford Union High School and afterwards attended Mary Grove College as well as Madonna University to ultimately earn her Master of Business Administration (MBA), graduating with Kappa Gamma Pi honors.

Throughout her years Diane developed an unwaveringly strong work ethic and adventurous spirit that would shape much of her life. She spent many years building a successful career in the field of Human Resources and Labor Relations at Ford Motor Company. She also contributed her talents to other big companies as well as pursuing her entrepreneurial dream by opening and operating, for many years, a Callanetics studio in Ann Arbor that helped others improve their health and well-being.

In her younger years she loved adventure and embraced life with enthusiasm. She enjoyed skiing, and white-water rafting. She especially loved spending time in Drummond Island, Michigan, where she found peace, beauty, and countless memories. Although she never had the opportunity to go, she always dreamed of one day visiting France, a place that captured her imagination throughout her life. As the years passed she found joy in quieter pursuits. She loved crocheting beautiful handmade gifts, tending to her beautiful rose garden, reading, cooking classes, and spending time with cherished friends and participating in her church community. Above all she treasured the time she spent with her beloved son, Christopher and adored her faithful dog companions over the years including Scooter, Max, Cooper, and most recently Cosmo, each of whom had constant companionship that brought her comfort and joy.

Her strength was perhaps most evident in the challenges she faced later in life. In 2023, she underwent a lung transplant, facing the journey with remarkable courage, determination, and hope. Her tenacity and unwavering will to live inspired everyone who knew her. She met every challenge with resilience and grace, reminding those around her of the power of faith and perseverance. Our family is forever grateful to the donor and donor family whose selfless gift gave her additional time with those she loved.

She is survived by her son Christopher Wallis and his wife Samantha Hutchins, cherished granddaughter Sophia Wallis, brother Gary Daniels and his wife Joan, niece Megan and nephew Ryan, and former husband Ron Wallis.

Friends may join the family for a time of Visitation on Saturday, July 11th from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, July 15th from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also follow the Mass and will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Diane’s honor to Paws with a Cause https://pawswithacause.org/donate/ or Leader Dogs for the Blind https://www.leaderdog.org/ways-to-give/. Both are organizations whose missions reflect her love of dogs and helping of others. To leave a memory you have of Diane, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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