What to do in Saline this weekend: It's Saline Summerfest Weekend

Enjoy Saline Summerfest this weekend. Below are just some of the things you'll find at Summerfest and around Saline this weekend.

17 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 7 - Sunday, Aug 9

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FEATURED EVENTS

Summerfest - Lodge Open House! - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

Saline #133 Masonic Lodge

This Summerfest, tour YOUR historic Masonic Lodge (since 1862!) right here in beautiful downtown Saline. Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

100-Year Celebration Concert for St Paul UCC's Moller Organ - Sun Aug 9 12:00 am

St Paul UCC

Join us as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of St Paul's beloved Möller Organ! We are honored to dedicate this special Celebration Concert to the loving memory of Magdalene Losee, whose faithful service as organist for 60 years blessed our congregation and community. [more details]

Other Events

Rentschler Farm US 12 Yard Sale - Fri Aug 7 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm Museum

Shop for antiques, vintage items and other one-of-a-kind goods at the historic Rentschler Farm Museum during Michigan's longest Garage Sale.Also on Saturday [more details]

Family Fun Storytime at Brecon Park - Fri Aug 7 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers. This storytime will take place at Brecon Park, weather permitting. Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

STEAM Exploration - Fri Aug 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Experiment with the library's STEAM collection! Explore the different stations at a self-directed pace, learning and playing with science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities. Ages 6-11. No registration required.

[more details]

Saline Summerfest - Fri Aug 7 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline and Henne Field

Friday at Saline Summerfest5 -11 - Beer tent and food vendors downtown.6-8 p.m. - Music Glen Brooke and the Wild Weeds.6:30 p.m. - Family Fun and Movie in the Park (zootopia 2) at Henne Field.6:50 p.m. - Saline Twirlettes8 p.m. - Music - Atomic Radio [more details]

Saline Twirlettes at Summerfest - Fri Aug 7 6:45 pm

Downtown Saline

One of Saline's greatest and longest-serving youth organizations performs at Saline Summerfest. The Saline Twirlettes are a staple on Fridays at the Saline Summerfest [more details]

Saline Farmer's Market - Sat Aug 8 8:00 am

Parking Lot #2

***Location change: We will be in Lot #2 (behind Salt Springs) due to Summerfest*** Come buy local produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, baked goods and crafts. Plus, say hello to our friends at the Saline District Library in our Community Booth! [more details]

Summerfest 5K Run/Walk - Sat Aug 8 8:30 am

Start & Finish at City Hall

All abilities welcome! Proceeds support the Saline High School Cross Country program.https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SALINE/SalineSummerfest5k [more details]

Summerfest Arts and Crafts Show - Sat Aug 8 9:00 am

Saline Summerfest

Now in a new location on North Ann Arbor Street, this year's show will feature 35 talented artists and makers offering original, handcrafted work in a wide variety of mediums, including painting, resin, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, glass, woodworking, mixed media, and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, learn about their creative process, and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces directly from the makers. [more details]

Summerfest Car Show - Sat Aug 8 9:00 am

North Ann Arbor Street

Cars are the Stars at the Saline Summerfest Car Show, on North Ann Arbor Street.The show is open to any make, model or year. There is no cost. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.DJ Doug Gilson provides entertainment. [more details]

Saline Summerfest EV show - Sat Aug 8 9:00 am

Quantum Signal

EMEVA has been participating in the Summerfest car shows since 2013. Plan to come down and learn about how easy it is to switch to clean electric drive on Saturday, August 8, 9-2, at the Quantum Signal side lot on East McKay St. [more details]

Saline River Trail Ribbon Cutting & Parade - Sat Aug 8 10:30 am

Mill Pond Park

Join Saline Recreation for the grand opening of the new Saline River Trail in Mill Pond Park.First there is a ribbon cutting ceremony then there is a parade of self-propelled bikes, scooters, wheel chairs as well as people traveling by foot. [more details]

Masonic Lodge Open House - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

109 W Michigan Ave

(since 1862) Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

Masonic Lodge Open House - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

109 W Michigan Ave

(since 1862) Learn what freemasonry is all about, grab a hot dog, and parents: as part of our charity work we have free child ID kits! [more details]

Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant - Sat Aug 8 12:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Contestants compete in the annual Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant. [more details]

Summerfest - Sat Aug 8 8:30 pm

Downtown Saline and Henne Field

Here's the schedule for Saturday at Summerfest.7:30am Gates open for Car Show and Art & Crafts participants8:30–10:30am Summerfest 5K (Start/End at City Hall)8:30am–4pm 3 v 3 Soccer (Henne Field)9am–5pm Arts and Crafts9am–2pm Electric Vehicle Show9am–2pm Kid Activities and Touch-A-Truck9am–3:30pm Car Show10:30am–11:30pm Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Saline River Valley Trail (Mill Pond Park)11am–11pm Beer Tent and Food Vendors12–2pm Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant2–4pm Music – DownRiver Dan4–5pm… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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