Lane Closures on Ann Arbor-Saline Road

On Thursday, August 6, 2026, a contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will Micro-Seal on Ann Arbor-Saline Rd between the Saline City Limits and Pleasant Lake Rd in Lodi Township.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions.

The roadwork is expected to take approximately two days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

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