Wireless Policy Would Allow Students to Use Phones During Lunchtime at Saline High School

The Saline Board of Education agreed on a new policy to comply with state law that bans student use of electronic communication devices at school during instruction time.

The board's policy prohibits the use of devices in Saline Area Schools, but will allow students in grades 9-12 to use them during lunchtime.

The motion was made by Darcy Berwick and seconded by Tim Austin. It was passed by a 7-0 vote.

Saline Middle School already restricts use of cell phones.

State law allowed the board some local control on the matter. Should students be allowed to use their phones at lunch? During passing time?

The board considered two options and variations in between. The second option was stricter, requiring devices to be locked away. The board chose a variation of the first option.

Trustee Jason Tizedes said he'd talked to teachers about enforcement and said they were supportive.

"We already have a version of this at the middle school that has been successful," he said. "It was fairly consistent among all staff that they were in agreement on it."

Trustee Jennifer Steben said one concern she heard was from parents who were not comfortable with the phones being locked away during the day.

"I did get a lot of parental feedback from people not being comfortable with students having it off of their person in case of an emergency, so the backpack was much more amenable," Steben said.

Steben said she was in favor of a phased-in approach, allowing phones at lunchtime and passing time, giving students the opportunity to grow accustomed to the new policy.

She said students were also adjusting to a new attendance policy and new staffing at the high school. Steben also noted that many students voted for the first time earlier that day.

"If we're trusting them to vote in the United States, we can trust them with a little bit of lunchtime and passing time," Steben said.

Trustee Lauren Gold said she was inclined, as a pediatrician, to lean towards requiring students to keep devices in their backpacks all day. She said she was thinking about the ninth graders who might come into the high school and "have freedom from their phones at lunch rather than freedom to use their phones." She said she leaned toward allowing lunchtime use, and was somewhat on the fence about that. She felt use during passing time would be difficult to operationalize and difficult on the kids.

Trustee Berwick noted that working parents whose schedules change need the ability to communicate with their children. She supported letting students have their devices during lunch. For now, she said, she can understand not letting students have their devices during passing time.

"I see a variety of valid reasons for them to get to their device," Berwick said.

There are some exceptions in the state law. Local policies must allow medically needed devices. Districts must allow district-owned devices like tablets or laptops. Policies must also allow devices for special education or other accommodations.

The goal of the law is to improve student focus and academic performance, mental health and well-being, in person social skill and the classroom environment.

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