Margaret Ehnert, Mother of 3, Devoted Her Life to Caring for People and Pets

Margaret Ann “Marg” Ehnert, of Mesa, AZ, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2026, under Hospice Care at the Apache Junction Care Facility. She was born August 18, 1935, in Ann Arbor, MI, the daughter of Gerald and Jeanette (Howard) Hepburn.

Margaret graduated from Ann Arbor High School, class of 1953, and worked many years in Ann Arbor as a secretary. She made a life-changing decision to pursue a career in nursing, graduating from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City, MI, receiving her Associate RN degree in 1980. She is survived by her sons, James Griffith, (Pat) of Chelsea, MI, John Griffith of Ann Arbor, MI, and Gerald Griffith of Corvallis, OR., three grandchildren, Robert Griffith of Ann Arbor, MI, Gerald Griffith of Albany, OR, and Nicole Griffith of Corvallis, OR., and two great-grandchildren, Amadaeus and Amari Troche of Corvallis, OR. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Wild of Manchester, MI, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ehnert of Mesa, AZ, her parents, her brother, William Hepburn, her sister, Betty Coval, and her grandson Michael Griffith.

Margaret devoted her life to caring for people and pets, having rescued and trained several dogs as Service Dogs and taking them on hospital and nursing home visits. She enjoyed playing board games, cribbage, and cards. Her many hobbies included glass etching and other crafts, playing bocce ball, hiking and especially caring for animals. She was also active at Victory Lutheran Church in Mesa.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI on Monday, August 10, 2026, with Pastor Drexel Morton officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., with the service following at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, or to a charity of choice, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To sign Margaret's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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