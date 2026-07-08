Isabella Greene-Noble Earns Degree from University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS -- Isabella Greene-Noble, of Saline, MI, is among the more than 3,800 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2026.

Greene-Noble, who majored in Management, received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

"Our May 2026 graduates are distinguished by their commitment to academic excellence and are prepared to build legacies that began here at Ole Miss," UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "Their impact on the world around them is already taking shape, and they have bright futures ahead."

May 2026 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi's 173rd Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 7-9. The universitywide morning Convocation took place Saturday, May 9 in the Grove, with Brett Young, country music artist and former Ole Miss baseball pitcher, giving the keynote address.

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