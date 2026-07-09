Saline Township Holds Off on Vote on Support of Oracle Tax Abatement Resolution
The Saline Township board balked at its first chance to pass a resolution in support of Oracle's application for a 12-year, 50 percent tax abatement in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the township hall Wednesday.
It was yet another fiery night on Braun Road.
After a heated and sometimes profane public comment on the matter, the township board voted to take up the matter again at a special meeting, July 14.
On the surface, the decision seemed like a fait accompli. The township and data center parties entered into a consent judgment in September of 2025, which averted the data center/property owners' lawsuit against the township after the township voted 4-1 to rezone the property for the development. The consent judgment also stipulates the board would hold a public hearing on the Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificate and vote to approve it.
The hearing was held. The vote was not taken. Instead, the board voted to hold a special meeting on the issue next week.
Keys to the Meeting
Way More Money
Township attorney Fred Lucas, attacked throughout the night, noted that when the township negotiated the consent judgment, the developers would seek a tax abatement on $4.8 billion of property. Oracle is now seeking an abatement on about $44 billion of property.
Answering a question from Supervisor Tom Hammond, Related Digital attorney Alan Greene said there were several reasons for the massive increase. First, he said, the firm intentionally forecast conservatively, to avoid over-promising. Secondly, the cost of construction is higher than expected. Thirdly, he said, the cost of chips has skyrocketed.
Way More Taxes
As a result of the higher value, Saline Township stands to see a massive gain in tax revenue. Greene estimated that the township was expecting revenue to jump from $500,000 to $1.6 million. Today, that estimate is more than $10 million.
"It's about 20 times the current tax revenue to the township," he said.
Saline Area Schools will see significant increases to the CARES and Sinking Fund revenue if the millages are passed in August. The library will also stand to gain. Same with the Saline Area Fire Department if the authority millage passes this fall.
Those numbers are post-tax abatement. The numbers may have grown, Greene said, but they were always up front about their intention to seek a tax abatement.
"We always indicated we were going to ask for the tax abatement," he said.
Consent Judgment
Lucas told the board that even though the township agreed to support the tax break, it still had to take the matter up and make a decision at the board table. Not supporting the tax abatement would break the terms of the consent judgment and have consequences.
Lucas said the consent judgment offered protection. The consent agenda protects the promises of millions in support of land preservation, the fire department and a community fund.
It also protects tax revenues. For example, without the protection of the consent judgment, property owners could sell to a university or another owner that doesn't generate taxes. For Saline Township, that could mean losing $10 million a year, while potentially having the same kind of data center.
The People Have Spoken
The people spoke. And it pushed a decision on the tax break back at least six days.
Saline resident Jack Foley suggested that the development would be obsolete before it's finished. He called it a sham perpetrated by people who intimidated township officials.
"Nobody signed personally. They’re signed as a corporation. The corporation goes bankrupt, who is responsible? For your land? For your water?" Foley asked. "AI is wonderful, but not at the sake of polluting water. They can’t prove it doesn’t pollute. And you’re giving them a tax exemption? They should be taxed 12 times."
Foley was one of several people who took note of the project's increase in value.
"$4 billion goes to $40 billion? Come on. They’ve never taken a record-keeping class? This is a sham! A sham!" Foley said.
Another resident called attention to the noise the data center might create.
"(There will be) generators running 100 percent of the time, which means you’re going to have the loud noise of 747 jet engines running 24-7. Every house that can hear that has a right to have their taxes lowered," he said.
He said the township could be left on the hook if the AI bubble burst.
"You’re thinking you’re going to get all this money. What happens when the AI bubble bursts? Now you’re stuck with toxic land that you can’t do **** with," he said. "Now you’re stuck with toxic land that you can’t do shit with. What about the equity of the homeowners? The actual taxpayers that live in your district? That you guys have seemingly thrown to the wolves. How pathetic that you people won't even fight for your neighbors?"
Judith Stone brought up the rising value of the development.
"Does that give the township leeway to break their agreement?"
Brenda Stumbo, Ypsilanti Township supervisor, commented on the development.
"This has to be the fastest legal settlement I have ever seen," she noted.
She said she didn't think the township was legally bound to approve a tax abatement because of the consent judgment. She said Ypsilanti Township has approved tax abatements, but they were tied to job growth.
She noted that the consent judgment stipulates the gifts to the township and fire department were to be made after the board's approval of the tax abatement.
"That sounds like pay to play," she said.
York resident Jordan Kleinsmith said on the heels of last week's power outages, he had concerns.
"What are we going to do to be sure that, the next time we lose power for 48 hours, it doesn't become 72 hours or longer because everyone is trying to get the data center online?" Kleinsmith said.
Then he challenged the board.
"Maybe it's time to stand up. Maybe it's time to do something like what our Founding Fathers would have done, and recommend nullification. This is an opportunity to nullify a bad law," Kleinsmith said. "Please take this opportunity and stand up."
Saline resident Josh Fraley said if there was a contest to see who lived closest to the data center, he would win. He said he lived 50 yards away.
"If anyone is worried about their groundwater disappearing, it's me. I have beehives. If anyone is worried about their bees, it’s me," Fraley said.
But his message was particularly aimed at the newer Township Board members, Beth Boulter and Gary Luchkardt.
"I know what it's like to be accused of taking kickbacks from the data center. Outside of a beer and sandwich at a previous meeting, I haven't gotten anything," Fraley said, thanking the board for sitting through slings and arrows.
The Vote
When it came time for a decision, there were no motions from the board. Finally, Trustee Dean Marion motioned to discuss the issue at a special meeting next week. The board voted 5-0 to pass the motion.
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Replies
If I understand correctly, they are in part attempting to justify the $4.8 to $44 Billion increase (outrageous, unsupportable on any basis) by admitting they did not act in good faith and knowingly understated at $4.8 to control the costs they would incur had they originally provided a realistic, good faith figure. One has to wonder whether that is sufficient grounds to nullify the consent agreement. If there are no grounds for nullification, hopefully those who negotiated the consent agreement were astute enough to incorporate the $4.8 B figure as opposed to a percentage or some other open-ended basis that would have facilitated this clear manipulation. If approved, would seem appropriate to stick to the original stated/negotiated $4.8 B. Would also hope those who negotiated were astute enough to have a remediation clause for any environmental impacts/negative impacts on residents such as water pollution or shortage as well as decommissioning and removing the structure once it is no longer utilized.
They are at step Y and we are still at step B. I’m not sure what the play is here, but I’m sure of what the end game is; $0 annual property tax bill for the data centers. Fred Lucas is insanely over his head. The township must seek legal counsel from those who are up to date on everything data centers. This will come at significant cost to the residents, but it’s a price we must pay to fight back. We may not halt construction but we need a legal team capable of damage control at this point.