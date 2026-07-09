What to do in Saline this weekend: Celtic Festival, Farmers Market, Great Summer Read and More

Hiya! What's the story?

We don't have many events on our weekend calendar. But that's a little deceptive. Friday at the Celtic Festival is like 20 events in one. Saturday has more like 40!

Enjoy!

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5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Jul 10 - Sunday, Jul 12

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Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 10 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Drop-in fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place outside in our shaded pavilion. In case of inclement weather, we will move inside to the Youth Program Room.

The summer storytime session includes the following dates: July 10, 17, 24, 31; August 7.

Ages 0-7. No registration required. [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival - Fri Jul 10 5:30 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Friday is day one of the Michigan Celtic Festival.Music, dance and the culture of the Irish and Celts in MichiganFestival Friday (July 10, 2026): a fun evening for the family!Adult admission (over 17) $8.00; Under 17 & active military admitted free.5:30 pm Ottawa Valley Step Dancing, Dublin Stage6:00 pm Trillium, Red DragonBeginner Tin Whistle Workshop with Tristan Pruss, Session TentIntermediate Tin Whistle Workshop with Laura Romaine, Building GBeginner Bodhrán Workshop with Elizabeth Collins… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jul 11 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

🪟We will have Renewal by Andersen of Detroit in the sponsor booth this week, stop by for a chance to win $15k in windows and doors!📚The Yes to SDL committee will be in the nonprofit tent highlighting the benefits of the Saline District Library.🪿The treasure hunt animal will be the goose!Join us every Saturday, from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has… [more details]

The Great Summer Read: Jurassic Park - Sat Jul 11 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The Great Summer Read is a joint reading program for teens and adults with fun activities, trivia, and prizes. We are reading Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton, and there will be weekly trivia questions based on the book starting Saturday, July 4. Every correct answer will earn an entry into prize drawings!

Click here to register. [more details]

Michigan Celtic Festival - Sat Jul 11 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Day 2 of the Michigan Celtic Festival.Adult (over 17) $18.00; 6-17 years old $5.00; 5 years old & under free; 65+ $10.00; active military admitted free.10:00 am Gates OpenCheck out sword-fighting exhibits, Highland Dance competitions and the Society for Creative Anachronism.At 10:30 there's a Festival Parade led by the massed pipes and drums.Opening ceremonies are at 11 a.m.Wee Folks fun opens at noon.Music includes Ben Traverse, Uillean Piping, Sionainn Laio, Crossbow, Ironwood, Roane and… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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