Saline Community Fair Updates

Two weeks from today the buildings at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds will be coming alive with the entry of exhibits for the Saline Community Fair. Still exhibits can be entered on Monday, August 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 31 from 9 a.m. to noon. There is still plenty of time to put the finishing touches on those entries… make those photo enlargements and get them matted, complete the craft and hobby entries, as well as the needlework, quilting and barn quilt signs and all the food entries you would like to put on display and enter in the judging competitions. There are thousand of classes to exhibit in, from antiques to collections to floriculture, horticulture, and crops. Check out all the classes in the fair book section on the website at www.salinefair.org.

There is also still time to complete our Reading for Rides Program. The Saline Community Fair is proud to have teamed up with the Saline District Library, Milan Public Library, Dexter District Library and Elliott’s Amusements (www.elliottsamusements.com) to promote reading this summer with our Reading for Rides Program. Each of these libraries have Summer Reading Programs for all ages. Enjoy great reading this summer with our local libraries and earn coupons to come and visit our fair, September 1 - 5, 2021!

In past years the Saline Community Fair has worked with several businesses who wanted to provide opportunities for employees and their families to attend the fair and enjoy various activities. As an appreciation to their employees the businesses have pre-purchased admission tickets, ride tickets, and/or grandstand show tickets, and then distributed them to their employees to enjoy the fair. If your business is interested in exploring this opportunity, please contact Steve Thelen, Fair Treasurer, by Tuesday, August 31 for additional information and/or to set up your specific package. He can be reached at 734-216-3671 or sthelen22@aol.com.

The fair is also looking for photos of past fairs to add to our historical file and share on our social media. If you have photos you would like to share please send them to Nancy Kohler at NancyKohler1905@gmail.com.

A complete schedule of activities and other information can be found at www.salinefair.org. Please follow us on facebook at Saline Community Fair and in Saline Post articles as this annual event approaches. There is something for everyone at the fair! See Ewe Baaaaack…at the Saline Community Fair, September 1-5, 2021.