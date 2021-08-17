129th Annual Saline High School Alumni Banquet Set for Sept. 18

All Saline Area Schools alumni (and family) are invited to attend the rescheduled 129th annual Saline High School Alumni Banquet on Sept. 18, 2021, at the Saline High School Commons, located at 1300 Campus Pkwy, Saline, MI 48176. The banquet serves as an opportunity to celebrate all Saline alumni and will feature the Class of 1971.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Alumni Committee will also honor the two Saline Alumni Scholarship winners at the banquet. Social hour begins at 4 p.m., with the dinner and program beginning promptly at 5 p.m. Dinner is provided by Angel Food Catering.

Tickets are $20 a person and can either be purchased through the Saline Area Schools Community Education (both online and at the Community Education Office) or online on the FSAS website at supportfsas.org.

The deadline to purchase a ticket for the banquet is Friday, Sept. 3. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door for the event.

Who: All Saline Area Schools alumni and family

Where: Saline High School Commons, located at 1300 Campus Pkwy, Saline, MI 48176

When: September 18th, 2021. Social hour at 4 p.m. with dinner promptly at 5 p.m.

Tickets: $20 per person