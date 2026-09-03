Tornado Warning Issued for Washtenaw County

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a Tornado Warning for northeastern Washtenaw County until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hamburg or near Pinckney, moving at 60 mph.

This dangerous storm will be near... Ann Arbor, Dexter, Dixboro, and Whitmore Lake around 335 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Salem around 340 PM EDT. Willis around 350 PM EDT.

People in the area are advised to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

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