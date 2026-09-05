The Community Comes Together at the Youth Livestock Auction
The Saline ag community came together at the Saline Fair Youth Livestock Auction.
Young Dean Zink showed two pigs as people sat in the stands, waiting to bid. To give you an idea,
After Dean sold to the first bidder, the crowd erupted. Then he brought his second one out. Again, after the auctioneer sold it off, the crowd erupted in applause.
Things got a little emotional in the auction ring
And then Dean's mom, Jen, was on hand to comfort her son.
I recognized her from Saline Township meetings, and I was beginning to piece it together.
We took a couple of group pictures, and then it was on to the next kid auctioning their pigs.
Friday, I visited the Fair again to get the scoop. Over Zink's pen, the story was there for all to see.
The Friends of Darryl and Jen Zink got together and bid $36,625 for one pig. RA Rush Plumbing bid $15,795 on the second pig. Emily Malinczak received $8 and $9 a pound for her grand champion pigs, which weighed 346 and 320 pounds.
Dean's father, Darryl, died unexpectedly last year on Oct. 4 at the age of 42.
More News from Saline
- Diane Hammond Won Grand Champion at the Fair for her Arrangement of Sunflowers In all, she entered 139 items
- 90th Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities on Sunday The 90th Saline Community Fair will soon be history. We invite you to come out and help us celebrate our 90th fair.