The Community Comes Together at the Youth Livestock Auction

The Saline ag community came together at the Saline Fair Youth Livestock Auction.

Young Dean Zink showed two pigs as people sat in the stands, waiting to bid. To give you an idea,

After Dean sold to the first bidder, the crowd erupted. Then he brought his second one out. Again, after the auctioneer sold it off, the crowd erupted in applause.

Things got a little emotional in the auction ring

And then Dean's mom, Jen, was on hand to comfort her son.

I recognized her from Saline Township meetings, and I was beginning to piece it together.

We took a couple of group pictures, and then it was on to the next kid auctioning their pigs.

Friday, I visited the Fair again to get the scoop. Over Zink's pen, the story was there for all to see.

The Friends of Darryl and Jen Zink got together and bid $36,625 for one pig. RA Rush Plumbing bid $15,795 on the second pig. Emily Malinczak received $8 and $9 a pound for her grand champion pigs, which weighed 346 and 320 pounds.

Dean's father, Darryl, died unexpectedly last year on Oct. 4 at the age of 42.

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