Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair
Winners have been selected in many of the animal contests and activities at the 2026 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.
Beef Show –
Grand Champion Steer – Max Girbach
Reserve Grand Champion – Brock Girbach
Reserve Champion Red Steer – Eli Schaible
Reserve Champion Black Steer – Delane Caroen
Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Max Girbach
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer
Rate of Gain Winner – Steer raised by Alora Wahl
Feeder Calf Show –
Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Clara Rentschler
Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Calli Kruger
Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Calli Kruger
Intermediate Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Benjamin Rentschler
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Clara Rentschler
Rate of Gain Winner – Calf raised by Calli Kruger
Lamb Show –
Grand Champion Market Lamb – Braxton Cahill
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Lyla Naebeck
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Lyla Naebeck
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Addison Busha
Young Showmanship Winner – Adelynn Buter
Rate of Gain Winner – Calli Kruger
Hog Show –
Grand Champion Market Hog – Emily Malinczak
Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog – Paige Schaible
Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Cameron Schaible
Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Lane Smith
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Amaya Buter
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Emily Malinczak
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Lacey Zink
Rate of Gain Winner – Hog raised by Brock Girbach
Goat Show –
Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Stephanie Bushey
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Maxine Schneider
Jr. Showmanship Winner – Victoria Perez
Young Showmanship Winner – Kendall Lee
Champion Breed Goat – Stephanie Bushey
Reserve Champion Breed Goat – William Rogers
Grand Champion All Breed Goats – Stephanie Bushey
Reserve Grand Champion All Breed Goats – William Rogers
Poultry Show -
Champion Market Turkey – Kyle Zahn
Reserve Champion Market Turkey – Kyle Zahn
Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers
Rabbit Show –
Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits – Lillian LeBlanc
Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits – William Rogers
Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit – William Rogers
Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit – Lillian LeBlanc
Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Lillian LeBlanc
Dairy Show –
Supreme Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – William Rogers
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Caty Weidmayer
Grand Champion Red & White Holstein – Grace Weidmayer
Grand Champion All Other Breeds – William Rogers
Res. Grand Champion All Other Breeds – Caty Weidmayer
Sr. Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer
Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer
Novice Showmanship Winner – Caty Weidmayer
More News from Saline
- Diane Hammond Won Grand Champion at the Fair for her Arrangement of Sunflowers In all, she entered 139 items
- The Community Comes Together at the Youth Livestock Auction The Saline ag community came together at the Saline Fair Youth Livestock Auction.