Winners Announced at Saline Community Fair

Winners have been selected in many of the animal contests and activities at the 2026 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.

Beef Show –

Grand Champion Steer – Max Girbach

Reserve Grand Champion – Brock Girbach

Reserve Champion Red Steer – Eli Schaible

Reserve Champion Black Steer – Delane Caroen

Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Max Girbach

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer

Rate of Gain Winner – Steer raised by Alora Wahl

Feeder Calf Show –

Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Clara Rentschler

Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf – Calli Kruger

Sr. Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Calli Kruger

Intermediate Showmanship and Overall Showmanship Winner – Benjamin Rentschler

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Clara Rentschler

Rate of Gain Winner – Calf raised by Calli Kruger

Lamb Show –

Grand Champion Market Lamb – Braxton Cahill

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb – Lyla Naebeck

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Lyla Naebeck

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Addison Busha

Young Showmanship Winner – Adelynn Buter

Rate of Gain Winner – Calli Kruger

Hog Show –

Grand Champion Market Hog – Emily Malinczak

Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog – Paige Schaible

Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Cameron Schaible

Reserve Grand Champion Pair of Market Hogs – Lane Smith

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Amaya Buter

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Emily Malinczak

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Lacey Zink

Rate of Gain Winner – Hog raised by Brock Girbach

Goat Show –

Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat – William Rogers

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Stephanie Bushey

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Maxine Schneider

Jr. Showmanship Winner – Victoria Perez

Young Showmanship Winner – Kendall Lee

Champion Breed Goat – Stephanie Bushey

Reserve Champion Breed Goat – William Rogers

Grand Champion All Breed Goats – Stephanie Bushey

Reserve Grand Champion All Breed Goats – William Rogers

Poultry Show -

Champion Market Turkey – Kyle Zahn

Reserve Champion Market Turkey – Kyle Zahn

Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers

Rabbit Show –

Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits – Lillian LeBlanc

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits – William Rogers

Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit – William Rogers

Reserve Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit – Lillian LeBlanc

Sr. Showmanship Winner – William Rogers

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Lillian LeBlanc

Dairy Show –

Supreme Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – William Rogers

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer Over all Breeds – Caty Weidmayer

Grand Champion Red & White Holstein – Grace Weidmayer

Grand Champion All Other Breeds – William Rogers

Res. Grand Champion All Other Breeds – Caty Weidmayer

Sr. Showmanship Winner – Grace Weidmayer

Intermediate Showmanship Winner – Evan Weidmayer

Novice Showmanship Winner – Caty Weidmayer

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