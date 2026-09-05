90th Saline Community Fair Has Many Activities on Sunday

It was a fun Saturday at the 90th Saline Community Fair!! Attendance and participation was great from the 84 contestants in the Pedal Pull to large crowds at the evening Tractor Pull, the rides, looking at exhibits, watching special shows and enjoying the fantastic “Music of America Show” by THREE MEN and a TENOR. The Heroes Day program was also outstanding.

Sunday, September 6 is Agriculture Day at the Saline Community Fair held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor- Saline Road. The day starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. This unique program takes place in Barns D and E and adults and young people can go through the animal and agriculture exhibits and visit with farmers and youth exhibitors to learn more about how their food is produced and where their food comes from. It takes about an hour to complete the program. After completing the various stations (kids will also be invited to complete a passport which will qualify them to enter the special bike drawing, and adults may complete a quiz) they will receive a coupon for a taste of agriculture (broasted potatoes, popcorn, hot dog and ice cream) between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2-5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 1-3 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will be at 1:30, 2:30, and 5:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show times are 2 and 5 p.m. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be creating their last wood carving for the fair from 12-8 p.m. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform from 3-5 p.m. and the exciting RFD Boys will perform from 6-8 p.m. The fun continues at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8:30 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Nine bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can still be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. Winners do not need to be present. The Merchant Barn Stage schedule includes Spinning Wool from 12-2 p.m., Fly Tying from 3-6 p.m. and Face Painting from 6-8 p.m. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will hook up at 5:45 p.m. in Building F and parade around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 to 11 p.m.

On Monday, September 7 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. at the grandstand and carnival rides will only be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

For more information on the fair visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Several lost and found items have been turned into the fair office. After September 6 call 734-649-7814 to check on lost items. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who helped to make the 90th Saline Community Fair possible through many hours of volunteering, exhibiting, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who visited the fair and who supported the fair and exhibitors as we were “Honoring the Past and Embracing the Future” to provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education.

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