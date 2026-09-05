Saline's Dog of the Year 2026 Announced at the 90th Saline Community Fair

The Sixth Annual Saline Dog of the Year contest was held at the Saline Community Fair on Friday, where five contestants wagged their happy tails as they received their prizes.

Each dog was judged on their helpfulness to their family, their obedience, their playfulness, and their photogenic qualities.

Belle, a six year old golden retriever, was this year’s winner of the First Place prize, as well as the People’s Choice award.

Grover, a five year old Australian cattle dog mix, was the second place winner.

Knox, a four year old golden retriever, was the third place winner.

Boone, a labrador retriever, was the fourth place winner.

Daisy Mae, an eight month old exotic micro bullie, was the fifth place winner.

UTEC Ann Arbor sponsored this event, donating over $500 in prizes for the contestants.

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