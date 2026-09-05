Talented Young Musicians Compete at the Saline Community Fair

The Saline Community Fair hosted a talent show on Friday evening, highlighting the many gifts of the young men and women in our area. Contestants competed in three categories.

In the ages 10 and under category, Natalee Moyer sang her way into a first place prize, and Delaney Thomson also sang for a second place prize.

In the ages 12 to 17 category, The Rally Caps, a band of young musicians from Ypsilanti, won first prize for their original composition titled “Prospect Funk”. The second place winner was singer Kayahna Miller. The third place winner was singer Emmy DiPatrizio. The fourth place winner was keyboardist Aya Alhousseini.

In the ages 18 and up category, Aaron Tomford won for his guitar and vocals performance. In second place, Samuel Jacobson won for his jig arrangement played on the fiddle. In third place, Angela Hamman won for her performance of “Do Re Mi”. In fourth place, Zoey Noelle won for her performance of the song “I Will Survive”.

Performances were judged by panelists Kim Bryant, Miss Saline Lily Warren, and Liz Colson.

The contest was sponsored by Schneider and Company CPA in Saline, who generously donated for the prizes awarded to contestants.

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