More Winners from 90th Saline Community Fair
We would like to recognize the Best of Show winners in the still exhibit contests and activities at the 2026 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.
Still Exhibit Best of Show Winners –
Canning Best of Show Adult – Amanda Clark
Canning Best of Show Youth – Elena Sharp
Sewing Best of Show Youth – Anna Malick
Sewing Best of Show Adult – Jan LoPresto
Needlework Best of Show Adult – Lisa Allmendinger
Folk Art Best of Show – Tim Mouch
Shoebox Float Best of Show – Joe Rose
Horticulture Best of Show – Chelsea Schwalbe
Baking Best of Show Youth – Josh Gudith
Baking Best of Show Adult – Joan Ernst
Quilting Special Award – Lorraine Desbrough
Quilting Special Award – Irene Brock
Quilting Best of Show Hand Quilting – Bonnie Fiser
Quilting Best of Show – Jan LoPresto
Quilting Best of Show – Michelle Berg
Floriculture Best of Show – Diane Hammond
Antiques Best of Show – Gail Girbach
Antiques Best of Show – Bob Girbach
Fine Arts Best of Show – Paige Malick
Photography Best of Show – Grace Weidmayer
Photography Best of Show – Carly Rose
Photography Best of Show – Karen Weibull
Busiest Baker Adult – Jan LoPresto
Adult Homemaker of the Year - Gail Malick
Junior Homemaker of the Year - Anna Malick
Quick Bread Contest - Kathleen VanBuren
More News from Saline
- Diane Hammond Won Grand Champion at the Fair for her Arrangement of Sunflowers In all, she entered 139 items
- The Community Comes Together at the Youth Livestock Auction The Saline ag community came together at the Saline Fair Youth Livestock Auction.