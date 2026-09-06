More Winners from 90th Saline Community Fair

We would like to recognize the Best of Show winners in the still exhibit contests and activities at the 2026 Saline Community Fair. Congratulations to all our exhibitors.

Still Exhibit Best of Show Winners –

Canning Best of Show Adult – Amanda Clark

Canning Best of Show Youth – Elena Sharp

Sewing Best of Show Youth – Anna Malick

Sewing Best of Show Adult – Jan LoPresto

Needlework Best of Show Adult – Lisa Allmendinger

Folk Art Best of Show – Tim Mouch

Shoebox Float Best of Show – Joe Rose

Horticulture Best of Show – Chelsea Schwalbe

Baking Best of Show Youth – Josh Gudith

Baking Best of Show Adult – Joan Ernst

Quilting Special Award – Lorraine Desbrough

Quilting Special Award – Irene Brock

Quilting Best of Show Hand Quilting – Bonnie Fiser

Quilting Best of Show – Jan LoPresto

Quilting Best of Show – Michelle Berg

Floriculture Best of Show – Diane Hammond

Antiques Best of Show – Gail Girbach

Antiques Best of Show – Bob Girbach

Fine Arts Best of Show – Paige Malick

Photography Best of Show – Grace Weidmayer

Photography Best of Show – Carly Rose

Photography Best of Show – Karen Weibull

Busiest Baker Adult – Jan LoPresto

Adult Homemaker of the Year - Gail Malick

Junior Homemaker of the Year - Anna Malick

Quick Bread Contest - Kathleen VanBuren

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