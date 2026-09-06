Diane Hammond Won Grand Champion at the Fair for her Arrangement of Sunflowers

Saline resident Diane Hammond has been coming to the Saline Community Fair for as long as she can remember. She filled one of the fair buildings with so many exhibits that it took two days to bring them all.

In all, she entered 139 items. Crafts. Crops. Veggies. Floral arrangements. She won many honors. She's particularly proud of her grand champion floral arrangement of sunflowers, cattails and other greens.

"It's one of the best ones I've ever done. My daughter and sisters said the same thing. It just feels very full," said Hammond, who grows and sells flowers at her family farm.

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