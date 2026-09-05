FOOTBALL: Saline Rolls Over Skyline, 59-0

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QB Case Campbell threw touchdown passes to Cruz Hanson (2), Brady Baldwin and Marquis Ray in the first half as Saline defeated Skyline 59-0 Friday in a game played at Huron due to a power outage in northwest Ann Arbor.

Saline 59 Skyline 0 @ Huron Gallery 9/4/26 - thesalinepost

Carson Cherry, Griffin Backus, Ayden Burrell and Hunter Orr also ran for touchdowns.

Saline's margin of victory was the largest of the Kyle Short era. The 59-point difference was the highest since Saline defeated Skyline, 70-0, on Oct. 13, 2023.

Saline improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC Red..

Saline 59 Skyline 0 @ Huron Gallery 9/4/26 - thesalinepost

"There are still a lot of things to clean up. Our special teams are still a mess. We have to get better at execution on special teams. With the heat this week and practice being canceled with storms that came through, some of the things came out flawed," Saline head coach Kyle Short said after the game.

Short focused on the way the Hornets are coming together.

Rockford was a tougher opponent and Saline rode the big win into Friday's game.

"You watch the Rockford tape and the kids were playing hard, but we didn't at a high level to start the game. So a week in, we've started feeling what we are and what identity is and what we're able to do. Starting off by putting points on the board definitely helps," Short said. "This group has come together. They're a close group, and they're fun to be around, and they're having a lot of fun doing it; the bus trips are fun. So we're enjoying every moment."

Saline took the lead on Campbell's pass to Brady Baldwin right at the end zone. Baldwin absorbed the hits and fell over the goal line for six.

On the extra point play, Cruz Hanson passed to Gabe Iadipaolo, who made a great catch in the corner of the end zone for two points. Saline led 8-0.

Saline's defense allowed a first down but nothing else. Saline got the ball ball back on a punt. Hanson returned into the end zone, but it was brought back on a penalty.

It wasn't much later that Carson Cherry ran through a pile of players and bounced outside for a TD. Saline led 15-0 after the kick by Kevin Huber.

Saline went up moments later on a pass from Campbell to Marquis Ray, who showed how fast he can make room for a touchdown. Saline led 22-0.

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Saline went up 29-0 on a short pass from Campbell to his left to Hanson. Watch how Hanson bounced to his right to the other corner of the field.

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The kick made it 29-0.

The Hornets made it 36-0 on another TD connection between Campbell and Hanson.

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Campbell connected with Hanson over the middle, but Hanson bounced it back to his left again. Saline led 36-0.

The Hornets got the ball back when, on fourth down, the Skyline punter took a knee in the end zone for a safety. Saline led 38-0. The Hornets made it all the way down to the goal line.

Saline handed off to sophomore Griffin Backus, who pushed his way over the goal line. Hanson threw to Bryce Barbarino for two more points.

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Halftime began with Saline leading 46-0.

Coach Short rewarded a lot of his depth players in the second half. They made good use of a running clock, adding two more TDs.

Achie Gates had a great run to pick up a lot of yards for the Hornets. Saline had its field goal attempt blocked. The Hornets got the ball back.

And here's a name to know. Freshman Ayden Burrell rushed for a touchdown to end the third quarter.

Junior Asher DeGrand intercepted a pass to get the ball back for Saline.

Hunter Orr capped the scoring with a hardnosed touchdown run,.

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