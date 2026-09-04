Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the 90th Saline Community Fair

Mother Nature and the rain succeeded in cancelling the pony pulling contest and the rodeo on Friday, but the remaining activities were great. Fair goers had many activities to participate in, and Euchre, the Ladies Day program, the Dog of the Year, the Talent Contest and Master Showman Contest were all successful. Many also enjoyed the DeWayne Spaw entertainment. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Belle. Grover, earned second place honors and Knox placed third. Fourth place was Boone and fifth was Daisy Mae. Belle was also selected for the 2026 People’s Choice Award. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb show persons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair. A special attraction was the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch which paraded through the fairgrounds.

Saturday, September 5 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start off the free grandstand events at 9 a.m. The free evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their “Music of America” show from 6-8 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. The Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and D&M Chainsaw Creations will again be entertaining and educating fair visitors from 12-8 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight. Presentations on the Merchant Barn stage include face painting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Saline School Robotics Team from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the Art of Taekwondo from 4-6 p.m. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. Come and celebrate our heroes.

Sunday, September 6 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Taste of Ag food coupons will also be distributed. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2-5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 1-3 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will be at 1:30, 2:30, and 5:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show times are 2 and 5 p.m. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be creating their last wood carving for the fair from 12-8 p.m. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform from 3-5 p.m. and the popular RFD Boys will perform from 6-8 p.m. The fun and excitement continues at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8:30 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Nine bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present. The Merchant Barn Stage schedule includes Spinning Wool from 12-2 p.m., Fly Tying from 3-6 p.m. and Face Painting from 6-8 p.m. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will hook up at 5:45 p.m. in Building F and parade around the grounds at 6:45 p.m.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals including Haflinger horses, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open through Sunday and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Businesses and organizations have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. We also have a variety of lost and found items that have been turned into the fair office. Please join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Be sure to check out the 90th anniversary displays and participate in the scavenger hunt. It is time to be “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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