Saline Community Fair Fun Continues

Despite the heat and rain, enthusiasm has been running high as the Saline Community Fair celebrates its 90th anniversary. Many thanks to all the bidders and buyers of animals in the Junior Livestock Auction on Thursday evening. Their support is greatly appreciated. Fair attendees also enjoyed watching the Mini Horse Pull and all the other activities, exhibits and fair entertainment.

Friday, September 4 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Pony Pull at noon and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program be gins at 1 p.m. and will feature the Stone Street Revival Band and many gifts. During the program the four recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with other award winners. The sixth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest has their top dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2026 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration by August 28 was required). The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The fair schedule lists the show times for the Comedy Farm Magic Review and the Muxlow Reptile Show. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be working on carvings from 12-8 p.m. Check-out the Merchant Barn Stage schedule with Glazing the Tree of Life Community Clay Mask from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., How to Tap Your Trees to Make Your Own Syrup from 5-6:30 p.m. and Painting Miniature Figures from 7-9 p.m. Be sure to visit the many vendors in the Merchants Barn and the displays outside. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start off the free grandstand events at 9 a.m. The free evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their “Music of America” show from 6-8 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. The Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 4:30 p.m. and D&M Chainsaw Creations will again be entertaining and educating fair visitors from 12-8 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight. Presentations on the Merchant Barn stage include face painting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Saline School Robotics Team from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the Art of Taekwondo from 4-6 p.m. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. Another full day of family fun.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Be sure to check out the 90th anniversary displays and participate in the scavenger hunt. It is time to be “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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