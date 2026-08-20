Army National Guardsman William Lindemann, Father of 3, was a Proud Farmer, Lodi Township Trustee, and Firefighter

William “Bill” Lindemann, a lifelong farmer, dedicated public servant, and respected member of the community, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, August 17, 2026 at the age of 81. He was born on flag day June 14, 1945. Bill was a proud farmer who helped run and care for his family’s farm. His love of the land, hard work, and commitment to family were important parts of his life. He was also a proud Army National guardsman and devoted many years to serving his community. He went on to serve the City of Ann Arbor as a firefighter, retiring after 25 years of dedicated service.

After retirement he enjoyed working for the Washtenaw County Farm Council Grounds. His commitment to helping others extended well beyond his career. He served as a trustee for Lodi Township, Lodi Township zoning inspector, member of the Saline Fire Department Board, Director of the Washtenaw County Farm Council, and manager of the Tri-County Sportsman League. Bill liked to stay really busy!!! He was known for his strong work ethic, sense of responsibility, and willingness to serve his neighbors and community.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Walter Lindemann; his mother, Florence Lindemann; his wife, Phyllis Jean Lindemann; and his stepson, Anthony Flint.

He leaves behind his three daughters, Cathy (Neil) Heller, Carol (Greg) Winkler, Chrissy (Mike) Kane and his sister, Karen (Gary) Weidmayer. He is also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of farming, his years of service, and the many ways he contributed to the communities he called home. His legacy of hard work, service, and dedication will live on through his family and all those whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, August 21st from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Dr. David Bucholtz officiating. Following the service burial will take place in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. To leave a memory you have of Bill, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

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