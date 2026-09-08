Saline Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Pittsfield Township

A 61-year-old Saline is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash that sent four people to the hospital Monday.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Michigan Avenue near Warner Road. The rescue and crash investigation closed the roadway for hours.

Pittsfield Township Police say the Saline man was westbound on Michigan Avenue when he crossed the centerline into the eastbound lanes and collided with a second vehicle. A third vehicle, eastbound on Michigan Avenue, struck the rear of the first vehicle, causing it to collide with the guardrail on the south side of the roadway.

Pittsfield Township firefighters performed an extrication to remove the Saline man from the vehicle.

A 46-year-old and a 49-year-old from Berkeley in the second vehicle were listed in stable condition. A 45-year-old man from Taylor in the third vehicle was listed in stable condition.

The incident and its cause remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Township Police Traffic Services Bureau. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department.

Confidential TIP Line / Detective Bureau: 734-822-4958

General Information / Front Desk: 734-822-4911

Request Police Response / Metro Dispatch: 734-994-2911, ext. 8

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