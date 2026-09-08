Keeping Fairgoers Hydrated

Three cheers for the Boy Scouts. I've lost the number of the local troop that worked at the Saline Community Fair. They charged $1 for a beverage. What a bargain! That heat on Wednesday and Thursday was oppressive. That water kept me hydrated.

Many thanks to Scouts Aiden Arington and Yugan Arul, and to organizations like the Scouts, who so often find a need to fill a need in Saline, and for a fair price.

Support the Boy Scouts!

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