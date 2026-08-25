FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Falls to Pioneer 5-0
Saline fell to 1-1 with a 5-0 loss at Pioneer Monday.
Last week, Saline opened the season with an 8-0 win at Brighton. Pioneer
Monday's game with Pioneer was scoreless until the third quarter when the Pioneers took advtange of many consecutive penalty corners.
Pioneer dominated play in the first quarter but Saline managed to minimize shots.
The Hornets were much better in the second quarter, developing strong rushes. The Pufpaf twins led the way
The Hornets didn't generate many scoring chances.
- Pioneer opened the scoring halfway through the third quarter with a goal on a penalty corner. At one point, the Pioneers had eight corners in just a few minutes.
- Saline played without Ella Arvai.
- Pioneer looks strong. At times, Saline demonstrated how they were a state semifinalist last year. Clark and the Pufpaf sisters were leaders for the Hornets.
- Elle Pufpaf seemed able to create dangerous rushes with speed and deception.
- Defensively, the Hornets were able to escape pressure with long hits up the field.
- Saline has advanced to the final four or beyond since 22-23, including the 2024 trip to the finals.
- Gallery here: Saline Field Hockey at Pioneer Gallery 8/24/26 - thesalinepost
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