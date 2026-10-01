Matt Stempky, Owner of Stempky Gardens, Showed Inspiring Strength and Endurance in Cancer Battle

Matt Stempky, cherished partner, son, brother, uncle, and friend, died at home on the morning of Tuesday, September 29th at the age of 56, after a heroic years-long battle with cancer.

Matt grew up working alongside his father, Tom, helping to run the family landscaping business, Stempky Gardens, which Matt then owned and operated after Tom’s retirement in 2014. While Tom would argue that he taught Matt everything he knew, Matt’s meticulous stonework and plant knowledge was renowned. After his cancer diagnosis in 2022, Matt continued to work throughout all of his treatments, even working up until hours before he was admitted to the hospital, believing the visit was precautionary and “not serious.” His strength and endurance were truly inspiring.

When he was not working incredibly long landscaping hours, he enjoyed spending time in his bountiful summer garden and being at home with his beautiful partner, Diana Rooks, and her children, Lexie and Andrew. The rest of Diana’s family welcomed Matt as one of their own and he never missed their yearly summer vacation at the lake. He also loved to go fishing with Uncle Fred.

As hard as he worked during the landscaping season, Matt relaxed equally as hard during the winter. He enjoyed reading as many Louis L’Amour novels as possible and spending weeks in Arizona mining for gold (where he was always hoping to hit the jackpot).

Matt is survived by his loving partner, Diana Rooks, and her children, Lexie and Andrew, Parents: Tom and Vicki, Siblings: Beth (Jim), Rebekah, Jacob, Leah (Sam), and Susannah (Tim), and more nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins than he knew what to do with. Matt was preceded in death by his younger brother, Isaac, and grandparents Stanley and Marion Stempky (Paternal) and Donald and Hilda Gunckle (Maternal).

Most importantly, our family will never be the same without Matt. We will miss forcing hugs on him no matter how disgusted he was with us or how badly he wanted us to stop. We will miss his love for cats…his connection to the feline species was truly mystical. We will miss his daily giant jugs of Mountain Dew and his zesty one liners that he became red in the face from laughing at. We will miss hearing him brag about how beautiful his Christmas tree is (and how it isn’t dropping any needles - even in late January). We will miss his heart of gold. Matt is gone from this life far too soon, and our sadness is eternal.

Until we meet again, Matt (and Isaac). “May the Lord bless you and keep you.”

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, October 9th from 2:30 P.M. to 3:30 P.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:30 P.M. with Fr. Graham Keep as Celebrant and Fr. John Perotta as Concelebrant. Private burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Immediately following the Mass there will be a gathering at 5591 N. Maple Road, Saline to celebrate Matt’s life with food, memories, and a bonfire. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Breakthrough T1D (Diabetes) by visiting https://www.breakthrought1d.org/ Donations may also be made to the family of Matt Stempky, care of: Tom and Vicki Stempky. Envelopes will be available at the Church.

To leave a memory you have of Matt, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

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