What to do in Saline: Craft Show, Woodcarvers Show, Harvest Time on the Farm, Coffee with the Candidates and More

Here's what we found on our community calendar for this weekend.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 2 - Sunday, Oct 4

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FEATURED EVENTS

2nd Annual Harvest Moon Craft Show - Sat Oct 3 12:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

Free admission First 50 customers receive a free gift.Time 9-4Support local Handcrafted business [more details]

Saline Woodcarvers 30th anniversary show - Sat Oct 3 10:00 am

Liberty School

$5 entry fee - kids under 12 free. Door prizes every hour. (2) Folk Nativity sets for raffle. Swing from Moon Valley Rustic Furniture for raffle. Food truck on site. Wood vendor for purchasing. [more details]

Blessing of the Animals - Sun Oct 4 12:00 pm

Holy Faith Church

FREE! Everyone Welcome!

Blessing of the Animals

Celebrating All Creatures, Great and Small

SundayOctober 4, 202612:00 - 12:30 pm

Outdoors BlessingFree Ample Parking

Bring your contained or leashed animals of any kind (feathered, furry, scaly, etc.) to receive a blessing, certificate, St. Francis medal, and treats. Holy Faith will also be collecting donations for the Humane Society of Huron Valley including:

• Gently used or new bath towels (The bigger, the better!)

• Pet food in… [more details]

Harvest Time at Rentschler Farm - Sun Oct 4 12:00 pm

Rentschler Farm

Celebrate fall with an afternoon of old-fashioned family fun!Sunday, October 4th from Noon to 3 PMEnjoy pumpkin painting, live music by the Saline Fiddlers, a weaving demonstration, hay rides and more at historic Rentschler Farm.Bring the family and enjoy a fall afternoon at the farm!Rentschler Farm Museum1265 E. Michigan Ave., Saline [more details]

Other Events

Coffee With The Candidates - Fri Oct 2 8:30 am

Arise Bakery and Cafe

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee with the Candidates for Friday, October 2. “Engagement and openness are key priorities for my office.” said Mayor Marl. “On October 2nd, I'm eager to greet residents, address questions and concerns, and share my vision for the next four years as Saline's Mayor.” Council candidate Dan Burgess, who will also be in attendance added, "I'm looking forward to hearing what matters to folks in Saline and answering questions about how I would represent our… [more details]

Coffee With The Candidates - Fri Oct 2 8:30 am

Arise Bakery and Cafe

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming Coffee with the Candidates for Friday, October 2. “Engagement and openness are key priorities for my office.” said Mayor Marl. “On October 2nd, I'm eager to greet residents, address questions and concerns, and share my vision for the next four years as Saline's Mayor.” Council candidate Dan Burgess, who will also be in attendance added, "I'm looking forward to hearing what matters to folks in Saline and answering questions about how I would represent our… [more details]

GYRO DRIVE-THRU - Fri Oct 2 4:00 pm

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

AHEPA TASTE OF GREECE GYRO DRIVE-THRU is sponsoring a fundraiser at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Ann Arbor, 3109 Scio Church Road, Ann Arbor, on Friday, October 2, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and on Saturday, October 3, from 11:00 am -7:00 pm. Dinner is $20 and includes Gyro Sandwich, Spanakopita, Greek Salad, and a Bottle of Water. Baklava will be available for $6 each or two for $10. All net proceeds will go toward AHEPA Charitable initiatives and St. Nicholas Church. [more details]

2026 Indian Art and Frontier Antiques Show - Sat Oct 3 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The 17th annual INDIAN ART AND FRONTIER ANTIQUES SHOW is Saturday October 3rd, 2026,all indoors at the WFC Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.$5.00 adult admission, free parking, free coffee, and restrooms in building.Dealers from far and near with quality antiques guaranteed as represented.Early American Life antiques of all types from first contact through the Indian Wars period. Family Friendly.Seven hour event. [more details]

Fairly Odd Find Festival - Sat Oct 3 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Their biggest event of the year is back. Join them for the 3rd Annual Goblins n Ghouls Edition of the Fairly Odd Finds FestivalThis event will feature Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, Installations / Live Painters, Workshops, Wilkin Farms Pumpkin Patch, Face Painting, Tie Dye, a Costume Contest, Music, and more!This will be a themed event so come dressed in your best spooky fairy, goblin, & fantasy costumes.https://onestopsoulshop.com [more details]

30th Annual Saline Woodcarving Show - Sat Oct 3 11:00 am

Libert School

Saline's woodcarvers group holds a show and sales. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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