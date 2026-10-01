Saline MI
10-01-2026 10:31pm

SOURCE: Saline's Treasurer Sarah Finch Has Quit

City of Saline Treasurer Sarah Finch has resigned, according to a source at City Hall. Finch was hired by the city in 2025 when Elle Cole, who was deputy city manager and Treasurer, resigned to apply to be city manager.

The city is in the midst of hiring an interim city manager before beginning their search for a permanent city manager.

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