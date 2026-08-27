Saline Community Fair Features Traditional and New Activities

The 2026 Saline Community Fair will feature many traditional activities as well as several new ones as they celebrate 90 years of the fair throughout fair week, September 2-6. There are also pre-fair activities on August 31 and September 1, and rides only on September 7. The fair is held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor. There is an exciting line-up of activities, exhibits, animals and entertainment all week. Check out all the details at www.salinefair.org. This article will also give you some of the highlights of the fair so you can plan which day(s) you want to attend. Fairs provide a great forum for agricultural education, local commerce, civic engagement and local history.

The entering of exhibits takes place on Monday, August 31 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, September 1 from 9 a.m. until noon. The fair book is digital and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits and there are a variety of categories to enter, including the Individuals with Different Abilities classes and the special 90th anniversary classes. The Youth Goat Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. on September 1. The $10 gate admission for ages 11 and up again includes the grandstand shows. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will also be on the grounds throughout fair week in Building F. Fair visitors will also notice the new Dress A Bale Contest for round bale decorating. Be sure and get a photo at your favorite bale. Exhibits on the history of the fair will be displayed in every building. Complete the 90th

anniversary scavenger hunt and be entered to win a prize. Another addition to the fair will be three stage presentations in the merchant barn each day. More information on each presentation is on the fair website at www.salinefair.org and the schedule is subject to change.

Saline Schools Day is September 2 and there are special activities and admission perks. Admission on Wednesday is $5 for anyone age 11 and up. BUT, anyone wearing Saline School Gear from any school in Saline will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Returning for the seventh year is the Individuals with Different Abilities program where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. In honor of the 90th anniversary of the Saline Community Fair there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon. Each day will feature three shows of the Comedy Farm Magic Review, as well as two of the Muxlow Reptile Shows and an all-day exhibit. A new attraction will be D&M Chainsaw Creations making unique carvings from 12-8 p.m. each day. Wednesday late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Student Showcase featuring the Saline FFA, and the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track at the free grandstand throughout the day and evening. Merchant Barn Stage presentations on Wednesday include How to Raise Monarch Butterflies and How to Create Tick Tubes to Prevent Those Pesky Insects from 12-2 p.m. and Painting Miniature Figures from 6-8 p.m. The rides will open at 4 p.m. What a great way to start the fair!

Thursday, September 3 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck with plenty to see and climb on, kid's activities, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities, and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn. The Comedy Farm Magic Review is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. The Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 and 6 p.m. and the exhibit is open all day. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be open from 12-8 p.m. The Smokin’ Hot Gun Slingers will be returning this year with the 3 Stage Main Match in the horse arena from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the new Mini Horse Pull, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand. Rides will open at 4 p.m. Merchant Barn Stage Presentations include Mask Creation and Paper Bead Making from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Saline School Robotics Team demonstration from 5-7 p.m.

Friday, September 4 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Pony Pull at noon and fun Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. and will feature outstanding entertainment and many gifts. During the program the four recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship will be recognized along with other award winners. The sixth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest has their top dogs competing for the People’s Choice Award. The top dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2026 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration by August 28 required). The free grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The fair schedule lists the show times for the Comedy Farm Magic Review and the Muxlow Reptile Show. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be working on carvings from 12-8 p.m. Check-out the Merchant Barn Stage schedule with Glazing the Tree of Life Community Clay Mask from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., How to Tap Your Trees to Make Your Own Syrup from 5-6:30 p.m. and Painting Miniature Figures from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon and will include a light lunch and entertainment. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull start off the free grandstand events at 9 a.m. The free evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the great vocal music of the famous THREE MEN and a TENOR. The group is sure to move you, rock you, and touch your heart during their “Music of America” show from 6-8 p.m. The magic show and reptile show times are listed in the schedule and D&M Chainsaw Creations will again be entertaining and educating fair visitors from 12-8 p.m. Rides will open at 1 p.m. Presentations on the Merchant Barn stage include face painting from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Saline School Robotics Team from 1:30-3:30 p.m. and the Art of Taekwondo from 4-6 p.m. Another full day of family fun.

Sunday, September 6 is Agriculture Day and starts off with Compact Tractor Pulling at 10 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture will be held from 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. Taste of Ag food coupons will also be distributed. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2-5 p.m. and entry forms are available on the fair website. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 1-3 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Comedy Farm Magic Review and reptile show times are listed in the schedule. D&M Chainsaw Creations will be creating their last wood carving for the fair from 12-8 p.m. Rides will again open at 1 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform from 3-5 p.m. and the popular RFD Boys will perform from 6-8 p.m. The fun and excitement continue at 7 p.m. at the free grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8:30 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Nine bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present. The Merchant Barn Stage schedule includes Spinning Wool from 12-2 p.m., Fly Tying from 3-6 p.m. and Face Painting from 6-8 p.m. Check the website and fair schedule for more activities and times.

There are many other activities taking place throughout the week. In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals, the Adventures in Agriculture Barn will be open all week and will provide fun for kids and adults. Area businesses will have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there will be a variety of food booths. Elliott’s Amusements will provide the carnival rides throughout the week and pre-fair ride specials are available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Online presales of arm bands ends September 1 at 11:59 p.m. The Saline Community Fair and Elliott’s Amusements have also teamed up with the Saline District Library, the Milan Public Library and the Dexter District Library to provide free ride or concession coupons to those who are eligible for prizes by participating in their summer reading programs. Check with the libraries for details on the “Read to Ride” program.

On Monday, September 7 all the exhibits and displays will be gone, but a few activities will still take place. The Antique Tractor Cement Slab Pull will begin at 10 a.m. at the free grandstand and carnival rides only will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on the detailed schedule, admission and ride prices, specials for each day, and to purchase admission tickets. Season admission passes are also available at reduced costs and will cover fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their sponsors and partners for all their support and for making the fair possible. The fair greatly appreciates all the businesses, organizations, vendors, exhibitors and participants who have given their support to the fair and its activities. We look forward to “Honoring the Past, Embracing the Future” as we provide the community with a piece of rural tradition, history, childhood memories, and agricultural education. Use our website for complete details on the fair week. Also follow us on facebook at Saline Community Fair. See you at the 2026 Saline Community Fair, September 2-6!

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