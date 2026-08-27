Saline MI
8-27-2026 11:33pm

SOCCER: Saline Defeats Bedford, 3-0

Saline evened its early-season record with a 3-0 win at Bedford Tuesday.

Stats were not available. Saline visits Monroe Friday. The Hornets are home to Skyline Sept. 1.

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