8-27-2026 11:33pm
SOCCER: Saline Defeats Bedford, 3-0
Saline evened its early-season record with a 3-0 win at Bedford Tuesday.
Stats were not available. Saline visits Monroe Friday. The Hornets are home to Skyline Sept. 1.
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