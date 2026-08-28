Constantin Marcu Operated the Press at Ford Motor Company for 35 Years

Constantin Marcu, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26th, 2026 at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, with his family by his side.

Constantin was born February 9, 1935 in Poiana Sibiului, Romania the son of Constantin and Ana Marcu. He married Elena Marcu and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2020. They were married for over 55 years. Constantin worked at Ford Motor Company as a Press Operator, retiring after 35 years of service. He was a long-time Saline resident and had lived in the area since 1970.

Survivors include his nieces Maria, Turica and Nelica. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Elena and his sisters Elena and Ana.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 31st at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Ann Arbor, MI. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place following the service in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and envelopes will be available at the service. To leave a memory you have of Constantin, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

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