What to do in Saline this weekend: Football, Pig Roast, Kids Camp, Milkshake Specials and More

The new-look Hornets take the field against Rockford Friday.

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5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 28 - Sunday, Aug 30

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FEATURED EVENTS

VVA 310 Pig Roast - Sat Aug 29 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion Post 322

The Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 holds its 23rd Annual Pig Roast Dinner at the Saline American Legion Post 322 from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.Dine in or enjoy carryout. What’s for dinner? Pulled pork, corn on the cob, applesauce, baked beans, coleslaw, a roll, dessert, lemonade, and coffee. Beer and pop are also available.Meal tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6–12, and free for kids under six. Tickets will be available at the Legion Post office on… [more details]

Other Events

Football: Rockford at Saline - Fri Aug 28 7:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

An American High School tradition resumes Friday night when Rockford visits Saline for a varsity football contest.Come see the new football team, dance team, cheerleading team and marching band. [more details]

Saline Farmer's Market - Sat Aug 29 8:00 am

Parking lot #4

Come enjoy the fresh produce, artisanal baked goods, and crafts at the Farmer's Market this week! The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will be performing. We learned today that Saline Police Chief will be at the Farmers Market Saturday to talk about Substance Use Disorder. [more details]

Free Kids Camp - Sat Aug 29 10:00 am

Keystone Church



Keystone Kids Camp is here to help us end our summer with a final blast of FUN!

Three-year-olds through 5th graders are invited to join us for the final Saturday of summer that will be jam packed with games, music, crafts, experiments, and of course delicious snacks!

Camp is Saturday, August 29th, 10am-4pm, and the best part?! It's FREE.

So join us at Illumination Station Kids Camp where we will end our summer playing, laughing, and learning all about who Jesus really is!Sign… [more details]

BOGO 2-year Anniversary Party - Sat Aug 29 11:30 am

MilkShake Factory

MilkShake Factory, known for its handspun milkshakes and small-batch, premium chocolates, is celebrating two years in business! We'll be partying all day long (11:30am-10:30pm) on Saturday, August 29.Buy One Milkshake, Get One Free for any of our shakesRaffle with prizes from local businesses (Conor O'Neill's, REACH Bodyworks, London Beauty, TITLE Boxing, and more!)Spin the wheel for a chance to win additional prizes [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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