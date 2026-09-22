Council Agrees to Approve Special Land Use Amendment on Parking for Volleyball Club

Saline City Council approved a request to amend Huron Valley Volleyball Club's request for a special land use amendment, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

The motion to approve was made by Councillor Nicole Rice and seconded by Councillor Jim Dell'Orco before a unanimous vote.

HVVC is located at 815 Woodland Drive East, where it has been located since 2010. The club is located in

12,100 square feet of a 34.412-square-foot building. HVVC has been holding weekend tournaments that the company found out exceeded parking regulations. Typically the tournaments feature 4-8 teans in the two-court facility. Thus far, they've never had a full parking lot. To satisfy the special use permit, a deal was reached to use up to 25 spaces at Station 300 across the street.

The idea of a crosswalk came up at the planning commission.

For now, there is no requirement to install a crosswalk to Station 300, which will allow parking for up to 25 users. Councillor Dean Girbach, on planning commission, explained.

"There isn't a curb cut there and there won't be as much foot traffic there as we thing, why put a crosswalk in on Woodland. So hopefully in two years, an assessment will be made and then they might have to install a crosswalk," Girbach said.

Councillor Janet Dillon asked about traffic volume just east of Maple Road.

"It was taken into consideration and since this would be for Saturday and Sunday, volume would a little less than it would be during weekdays," Acting City Manager Chris Atkin said.

Atkin's memo states the volleyball use meets the city's master plan.

"The proposed weekend operational expansion of the current use, an indoor sports facility, is consistent with the City of Saline Master Plan and future land use objectives for this area; the future land

use map designates the subject site Industrial. However, the property is also within the Business/Industrial

Sub Area; one development strategy of this sub area is “Consider complimentary uses within the City

Industrial Parks. A complementary mix of uses will be promoted as well as creative reuse that adds new

services and amenities for Saline residents.” This use is consistent with the adjacent bowling alley (Station

300) and the nearby O3 Sports Training Complex."

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