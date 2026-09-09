From the SAFD: Saline Area Fire Authority Millage Explained

Article Submitted by the Saline Area Fire Department

Saline Area Fire Authority Millage Explained

Why is the Saline Area Fire Authority seeking a millage?

On November 3, 2026, voters in the City of Saline, Lodi Township, Saline Township, and York Township will be asked to consider a 2.98 mill fire protection millage to fund the Saline Area Fire Authority.

The Fire Authority is currently funded through annual contributions from the four municipalities it serves. While this funding model has supported operations for many years, it has not kept pace with community growth or the increasing demands placed on emergency services. As a result, necessary capital improvements have been delayed, equipment replacement has been deferred, and long-term planning has become increasingly difficult.

The proposed millage would create a dedicated, transparent funding source that goes directly to the Fire Authority and can only be used for fire and emergency services. This would provide a more stable and sustainable funding model while allowing residents to directly determine the future level of service provided by their fire department.

What are we currently paying?

Currently, each municipality contributes to the Fire Authority using a funding formula based on adjusted taxable values. Because the Fire Authority does not receive tax revenue directly, funding must first go through municipal budgets before being allocated to the department.

This means that when new development occurs and generates additional tax revenue, those funds do not automatically flow to the Fire Authority. Instead, the department must rely on annual budget approvals from all four municipalities.

If the millage is approved, all property owners in the service area would pay the same fire protection millage rate, and those funds would go directly to the Fire Authority.

Today's funding level is roughly equivalent to 2.0 mills. Therefore, the proposed 2.98 millage is not the equivalent of adding an entirely new 2.98 mills but rather represents approximately 0.98 mills above the current funding level while creating a dedicated source of revenue for fire protection services.

The millage would also improve transparency because every dollar generated could only be used for fire department operations, equipment, staffing, facilities, and emergency response services.

What about the data center tax revenue?

The proposed millage rate was developed with anticipated tax revenue from the data center project and other future growth in mind.

That additional taxable value is one of the reasons the proposed rate remains below 3 mills. Without that anticipated growth, a higher millage rate would be necessary to generate the same level of funding needed to maintain and improve emergency services.

It is important to note that if the millage is not approved, the Fire Authority does not directly receive revenue generated by future development projects, including the data center.

What is wrong with the current funding system?

The Saline Area Fire Authority recently completed risk assessments and participated in an operational study conducted by a nationally recognized consulting firm.

Both evaluations identified several key challenges:

An outdated funding structure.

Staffing levels below recommended standards.

Aging apparatus and equipment, with some vehicles beyond their intended service life.

Increasing service demands without corresponding increases in resources.

The studies recommended transitioning to a millage-based funding model to provide long-term financial stability and improve future planning.

The Fire Authority will protect 109 square miles from a single station and staff only four firefighters per day. The study identified a need for additional personnel and future expansion opportunities to better serve the growing community.

The proposed 2.98 millage will not immediately achieve all recommended staffing and facility goals. However, it represents a significant step toward improving emergency response capabilities while remaining financially responsible to taxpayers.

What is the Saline Area Fire Authority?

The Saline Area Fire Authority is the fire department serving:

City of Saline

Lodi Township

Saline Township

York Township

Because the department serves multiple municipalities, no single community operates or controls the organization. Instead, representatives from all four municipalities work together through a joint governing board to establish budgets and policies.

Earlier this year, the department and its municipal partners transitioned from an interlocal agreement to a formal authority structure. This change allows the Fire Authority to receive tax revenue directly if approved by voters and expands eligibility for state and federal grant opportunities.

The governance of the department remains unchanged. Each municipality continues to have representation on the Fire Authority Board, ensuring local oversight and accountability.

This transition simply creates a more effective funding structure that allows fire service funding to be dedicated directly to emergency services rather than competing with other priorities within municipal general funds.

How would the millage benefit residents?

If approved, the millage would:

Create a dedicated and transparent funding source for fire and emergency services.

Allow all residents within the Fire Authority district to contribute at the same rate.

Improve long-term financial planning.

Support equipment replacement and facility improvements.

Help address staffing challenges identified in recent studies.

Position the department to better meet future service demands.

Expand opportunities for state and federal grant funding.

Most importantly, voters would have a direct voice in determining how their fire department is funded and supported.

Where can I get more information?

Additional information is available at www.SalineFire.com.

Residents are also encouraged to stop by the fire station and speak with firefighters. If the station doors are open, you are welcome to come inside and learn more about the department and the proposed millage.

Upcoming Community Events

Coffee with the Firefighters

September 29, 2026

Join firefighters for an informal conversation, ask questions about the millage proposal, and learn more about the challenges and opportunities facing your local fire department.

Open House

October 19, 2026

3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tour the station, view fire apparatus and equipment, meet your firefighters, and learn more about the services provided by the Fire Authority.

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