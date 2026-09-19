Carolyn Beal, Mother of 4, Worked at the Saline Community Hospital for 27 Years

Carolyn Elizabeth Beal, 102 years of age, died peacefully at her home in Linden Square on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, surrounded by three generations of her family.

Carolyn was born on July 2, 1924 at the home of her parents, Oscar and Alma Kalmbach. A farm girl, she first attended a one room schoolhouse at Sylvan Center Public School, then Chelsea High School. At a time when most rural young women did not attend college, Carolyn graduated from Michigan State University, and graduate school at the University of Iowa.

On August 31, 1946, Carolyn married James C. Beal, the son of John and Clara Beal of Jackson, Michigan. They spent 62 happy years together until Jim’s death in 2008.

Moving to town in 1949, Jim and Carolyn spent their entire married life in Saline. They were the parents of four children: Margaret (“Mokie”) E. Steiskal (Paul Steiskal deceased, Hal Losey deceased), George T. Beal (Sharon Beal), Frederick J. Beal (Nora Lee Wright), and Mary Motz (Gary Motz). All four children attended and graduated from Saline Schools and, like their Mother, continued on to graduate from college. Carolyn was employed at the Saline Community Hospital for 27 years as the hospital dietician and later as their first social worker handling patient discharge planning.

Jim and Carolyn were extremely active and loyal members of The First United Methodist Church of Saline. Volunteering in the community for many years as well in the NOMADS, a Methodist group who traveled the country in their RV’s doing missionary projects, they were always willing to help others. They also traveled widely in retirement.

Carolyn was a gentle, and humble woman who had many remarkable qualities, including the ability to never speak ill of anyone. Truly. Holding a strong spiritual faith, she lived a life of charity and kindness. She had many, many friends throughout her lifetime who can attest to these gifts. Maintaining a lifelong love of books, she vociferously read three or four books a week for many years. Carolyn especially cherished the Saline Library, playing bridge, sewing, quilting, and knitting. Of all these and many other interests, she most loved Scrabble and continued to play until her very final days.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers-in-law, her husband and two daughters: Margaret Steiskal and Mary Motz. Carolyn leaves a legacy of what she treasured most in life—her family. Left to honor this remarkable woman are her sons and their spouses, eleven grandchildren (Andy Steiskal, Megan Powell, Jennifer Comisford, John Beal, Stewart Beal, Eliza Beal, Patrick Beal, Scott Beal, David Meyer, Robert Meyer, and Lydia Motz) and thirteen great-grandchildren (Shelby and Camryn Steiskal, Emerson, Hudson, Grayson, and Colton Powell, Rosalie, Liliana, and Viola Beal, Elodie Beal, Hank Meyer, and Denni and Rhett Meyer).

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, September 22nd from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Amy Triebwasser officiating. Graveside services will then follow and will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. The family is also providing a luncheon that will be held at the Church following the service. Memorial contributions in Carolyn’s name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Saline, Memo Line: United Women of Faith. Envelopes will be available at the Church. To leave a memory you have of Carolyn, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

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