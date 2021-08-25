SOCCER: Lightning Ends Game Early With Saline, Huron Scoreless

Mother nature wasn't cooperative with fans hoping to watch Saline's home-opener against Huron Tuesday night. The scoreless game was called 4:23 into the second half after a few flashes of lightning caught the attention of the officials.

In some ways, it was merciful. The game started 25 minutes late due in part to all the mandatory water breaks held during a tripleheader of soccer games Tuesday. And just as the game was called due to lightning, the mosquitoes began to warm on the field and in the stands.

PHOTO GALLERY FROM THE JV AND VARSITY GAMES

Both teams applied pressure at various times during the first half of the game, but neither team was truly dangerous. Saline head coach Ryan Williams said he thought his team played great.

"It was a pretty even game with not too many goal-scoring opportunities for either team," Williams said. "Not allowing them very many opportunities speaks to us playing really good defense."

On the other hand, Huron's defense did a nice job neutralizing Saline's attack.

Williams said he thought Saline might have exposed a few weaknesses in Huron's game late in the first half and he was looking forward to trying to exploit them in the second half before the game was called.

