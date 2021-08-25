Voting Is Open For The 2021 Saline Dog Of The Year

More than 40 entries were submitted for the first Saline Dog of the Year Contest by the Saline Community Fair. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in no particular order) were Cody Bear, Kona, Max, Moose and Paddington.

Now it is your turn to help us select from our top five dogs the People’s Choice Award for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, by voting for your favorite dog. Simply go to http://www.salinefair.org/2021-saline-dog-of-the-year/

and it will take you to the 2021 Saline Dog of the Year page where you can view a photo of each of the top five dogs and vote for your favorite by clicking on it. If you follow Saline Community Fair on face book you can also click on the link in that post to take you to the voting page. Voting closes at midnight on September 1st. The winners will be announced and introduced at the fair on Friday, September 3 at 5:30 p.m. on the stage in Building B. These top five dogs will also receive awards sponsored by Tractor Supply Company of Saline.

A complete schedule of all activities, the Fairbook and recognition of our sponsors and partners is available on www.salinefair.org. See Ewe Baaaaack at the Saline Community Fair, September 1st-5th.