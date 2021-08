The Salty Summer Sounds concert series in downtown Saline comes to a conclusion in downtown Saline Thursday night. Geezer and the Queen's Revenge, described as "classic rock" or "pirate rock" are the main act.

The band was organized by Alex and Karen King, owners of the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center.

The Salty Summer Sounds concert series is presented by Saline Main Street.

The concert begins at 7 p.m.