Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview
CHERYL CHAMBERLIN
Booth 12
Decorative Lighted Blocks
CHERYL CHAMBERLIN will be at the Saline Craft Show on Saturday, November 14, 2026, and she loves “special orders” as customers may request a special ribbon for her holiday light blocks.
“I produce quality items that are affordable and make great gifts. I provide a box with all of my items which makes it convenient for my customers,” says Cheryl.
These creative functional pieces will be available in Booth 12 from 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Saline Middle School. Free parking is available at 520 Woodland Dr. E., or free shuttle from 7700 E. Michigan Ave., Saline.
Her lights vary from lighted votive holders to large blocks or vases with the votive holder being her best seller. The lighted block can serve as a nightlight to a décor centerpiece for the upcoming celebrations, while the ribbon adds a decorative accent.
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