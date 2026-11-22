Next week might be the busiest week of the year. It's a bit slower this week, as we slow down for Thanksgiving dinner and events with friends and family.

But there are some interesting things on the calendar.

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6 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Nov 24 - Monday, Nov 30

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FEATURED EVENTS

FREE TOUR BARNEGAT & THE HISTORIC SCHUYLER MILLS DISTRICT - Sat Nov 28 11:00 am

Wellers & Saline Dam

Join local historian James Peters for a fascinating tour of The Schuyler Mill, also known as the Ford Soybean Plant Complex now known as Wellers. Henry Ford transformed the 1845 Schuyler Mills property into part of his innovative Village Industries program, bringing together local farmers and industry through soybean processing. Ford built the Saline Dam and millpond to generate power for the refinery, which later contributed to World War II production.Today, this remarkable 11½-acre Schuyler… [more details]

Other Events

1/2 day School's Out Seasonal Crafting Fun - Tue Nov 24 9:30 am

Whitepine Studios

Parents need a few hours to get ready for Thanksgiving? Bring your child to the studio and join us for a fun, hands-on crafting experience!In this 1/2 day class, participants will create a couple of fun crafts inspired by the colors, textures, and spirit of the season. This class is designed for young artists ages 5-12 who love to create, explore, and have fun with art!Hosted by Whitepine Studios at 105 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline.Tickets: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event… [more details]

Restore the Saline River Meeting - Tue Nov 24 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Dream big for the Saline River Valley! River restoration could lead to 10 acres of land being added to the adjacent park. What do you want to see in those 10 acres? Native plants and more.Please join us for our November meeting at the Saline District Library.Hosted by Restore the Saline River.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1465155555670249/ [more details]

Otto's Arcade Black Friday Open Gaming - Fri Nov 27 9:00 am

Otto's Arcade and Club

Your Black Friday plans just got a power-up. Why fight a stranger for a discounted air fryer when you could fight your brother-in-law for a high score?Otto's Arcade and Club is throwing open the doors for Black Friday Open Gaming: a whole day of classic arcade games and ultra-rare cabinets, many of which you won't find anywhere else on the planet. (We checked. Mostly.)Friday, Nov 279 AM – 4 PM, one all-day session$20 adults • $10 kids • $50 family of fourDrinks, snacks & swag7641 N. Ann Arbor… [more details]

Velvet Walrus @ The 109 - Fri Nov 27 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Dance & Relax on Black FridayShop. Unwind. Get Your Groove On.After a day of finding the perfect gifts, give yourself something to look forward to—a relaxing evening of live music with family and friends!Join us at The 109 Cultural Exchange on Friday, November 27, at 7 p.m. as Velvet Walrus brings its smooth, funky sound to downtown Saline. Gather your favorite people, grab dinner downtown, and settle in for good music, warm company, and a little breathing room during the holiday bustle. You… [more details]

Washtenaw County 4-H Advisory Council Holiday Tree Sale - Sat Nov 28 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds - Building G

Come pick out a holiday tree and help support Washtenaw County 4-H! All profits support 4-H programs and scholarships.Cash and Check Only.Come out to the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, Building G at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor.Saturday, November 28: 8am-5pmSunday, November 29: 10am-5pmSaturday, December 5: 8am-5pm(and additional dates as announced)Hosted by Washtenaw County 4-H Advisory Council.Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/3345388648998438 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

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