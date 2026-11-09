Barbara Shuman, Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Taught 2nd and 3rd Grade in Saline

Barbara "Barb" Lou Shuman, age 78, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Barb was born on November 8, 1947, in Saline, Michigan to the late Clarence and Louise (Westphal) Fritz. On June 29, 1990, she married Ronald C. Shuman. Barb is survived by her children, Michael Reid of Saline and Lori (Michael) Burke of Saline; her grandchildren, Jordan Abbott, Zackery (Alyssa) Lantto, and Aiden Burke; her great-grandchildren, Peyton Abbott, Brayden Tisdale, Everett Lantto, and Miles Lantto; her sister, Bonnie (Dennis) Curnes; and her brother, Charles (Pam) Fritz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, and her grandson, Brandon Wilkie.

Barb graduated from Western Michigan University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Following graduation, she began her teaching career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, before joining Saline Area Schools, where she taught second and third grade. During her career, Barb also earned a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. After more than 30 years in education, she retired from Saline Area Schools in 2005. Above all, Barb treasured the time she spent with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending her summers in Frankfort, Michigan, with her husband, Ron, where they made many cherished memories together. She also always looked forward to her Wednesday afternoon canasta card group, a tradition that brought her much joy over the years. Barb will be remembered for the love she shared and the lasting memories she created with those closest to her.

A Celebration of Life to honor Barb’s memory will be held on Sunday, December 6th, 2026 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the American Legion Post #322 in Saline, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb’s memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the American Legion Post #322. To leave a memory you have of Barb, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home of Saline.

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