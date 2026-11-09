Road Commission, Pittsfield Township Host State Road Corridor Open House Dec. 8

The Washtenaw County Road Commission and Pittsfield Township will hold an in-person public information meeting regarding the process and results of the Environmental Assessment for the State Road Corridor between US-12 (Michigan Avenue) and Ellsworth Road.

The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Pittsfield Township Hall Building at 6021 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

For more information view the project webpage: https://www.wcroads.org/wcrc-project/state-rd-corridor-environmental-assessment/

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