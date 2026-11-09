11-09-2026 7:58pm
Road Commission, Pittsfield Township Host State Road Corridor Open House Dec. 8
The Washtenaw County Road Commission and Pittsfield Township will hold an in-person public information meeting regarding the process and results of the Environmental Assessment for the State Road Corridor between US-12 (Michigan Avenue) and Ellsworth Road.
The public meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. inside the Pittsfield Township Hall Building at 6021 W. Michigan Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.
For more information view the project webpage: https://www.wcroads.org/wcrc-project/state-rd-corridor-environmental-assessment/
More News from Saline
- Saline City Council Approves Background Check Policy With 5-2 Vote Saline City Council voted 5-2 to adopt a new background check policy and procedures.
- Saline Parks Commission Announces Green Thumb Awards The awards are designed to recognize those who make the community more attractive.