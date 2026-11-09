Saline Parks Commission Announces Green Thumb Awards

The Saline Parks Commission presented Green Thumb Awards at Monday's city council meeting. The award is designed to recognize those residents, businesses and organizations in the City of Saline who have taken the extra effort to make the community and their property more attractive for all to enjoy. All residents or businesses nominated must be located within the City of Saline.

The awards were granted in three categories: Beautification, Native/Sustainability, and Business/Organization.

Residential Awards

Linda Pyzik, 288 Whitlock Street

Rebecca Godek, 696 Bannock Court

Pipe Tscherniwetz, 686 Lambkins

Business/Organizatom

Stone & Thistle Club for its work at the Saline District Library

Native/Sustainability

Ilse Paniagua and Josh Slaviero, 879 Lambkins.

Bill and Marla Campbell, 226 Nichols Drive

Mayor Brian Marl congratulated the winners.

"We appreciate your efforts in beautifying the community," Marl said.

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